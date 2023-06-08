Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Buys Shares of 51,007 Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Agree Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,348,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,276,000 after acquiring an additional 992,766 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,518,000 after acquiring an additional 797,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,195,000 after acquiring an additional 217,810 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,757,000 after acquiring an additional 218,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,881,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,451,000 after acquiring an additional 225,157 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Price Performance

Shares of ADC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.62. 36,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,576. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $63.34 and a one year high of $80.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.45 and a 200 day moving average of $69.63.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.52). Agree Realty had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 163.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In other news, CEO Joey Agree bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.36 per share, for a total transaction of $331,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,457,629.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joey Agree bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.36 per share, for a total transaction of $331,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,457,629.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Coughenour acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,262.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,776. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADC shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

About Agree Realty

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.