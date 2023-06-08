Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Invests $1.31 Million in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd owned 0.08% of Invesco Water Resources ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of PHO stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,676. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $55.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

