Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Invests $1.70 Million in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,055,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,877 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,515,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,900,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KIM. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $19.08. 431,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,514,217. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.88, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 383.35%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

