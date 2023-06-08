Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Makes New Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTR. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 923.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VTR. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ventas stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.13. 531,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,090. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.52. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $54.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.71, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -999.94%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

