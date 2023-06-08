Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Takes Position in NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 83,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of NNN REIT during the third quarter worth $107,546,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,795 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,152,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in NNN REIT by 29.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,556,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,900,000 after purchasing an additional 574,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in NNN REIT by 1,743.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 435,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,728,000 after buying an additional 411,915 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NNN traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.28. 59,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,669. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.84. NNN REIT, Inc has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

NNN REIT ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $204.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. NNN REIT had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 43.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NNN REIT, Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.58%.

NNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on NNN REIT from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NNN REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NNN REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

