P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Gap Up to $26.53

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.53, but opened at $27.49. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $27.29, with a volume of 4,780 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

P.A.M. Transportation Services Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $627.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On P.A.M. Transportation Services

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTSI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 35,696 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 238.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,883,000 after buying an additional 254,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.