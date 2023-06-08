P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Stock Price Down 6.6%

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) shares were down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.67. Approximately 244,999 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 389,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

P3 Health Partners Stock Down 8.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($2,249.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($2,248.73). P3 Health Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,167.07% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $258.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp Chicago purchased 4,739,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,592,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,740,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,594,325.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago acquired 21,850 shares of P3 Health Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,877,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,509,168. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp Chicago acquired 4,739,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $5,592,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,740,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,594,325.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,437,353 shares of company stock worth $7,998,878. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $119,579,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners by 13.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,430,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,003,000 after purchasing an additional 289,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of P3 Health Partners by 15.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,582,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 206,542 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Finally, Emfo LLC grew its stake in P3 Health Partners by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 657,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 377,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc is based in Henderson, Nevada.

