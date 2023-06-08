Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) COO Daryl Gaugler Sells 1,047 Shares

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $39,649.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,681.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Daryl Gaugler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

On Monday, June 5th, Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $38,740.00.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Daryl Gaugler sold 2,500 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $97,700.00.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.54. The company had a trading volume of 921,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.74 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.44. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $160.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 168.9% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,678,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,469,000 after purchasing an additional 683,680 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 852.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 676,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,620,000 after purchasing an additional 605,370 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,604,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,463,000 after purchasing an additional 542,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,553,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.73.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.