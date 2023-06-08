PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.00 million-$430.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $448.26 million. PagerDuty also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to $0.10-$0.11 EPS.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PD traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.18. 132,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,105. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.41.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.74% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The company had revenue of $103.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

Several brokerages have commented on PD. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of PagerDuty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.30.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,066,580.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 23,165 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $811,701.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,149.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,066,580.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 253,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,934,700. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the second quarter worth $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the third quarter worth $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 755.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.