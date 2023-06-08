Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) vs. Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Head-To-Head Review

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Rating) and Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Pan American Silver and Lynas Rare Earths’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pan American Silver -22.82% 0.74% 0.54% Lynas Rare Earths N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pan American Silver and Lynas Rare Earths’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pan American Silver $1.45 billion 2.27 -$341.75 million ($1.91) -8.17 Lynas Rare Earths N/A N/A N/A ($0.17) -29.93

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lynas Rare Earths has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pan American Silver. Lynas Rare Earths is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pan American Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

44.1% of Pan American Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Lynas Rare Earths shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pan American Silver and Lynas Rare Earths, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pan American Silver 0 0 4 0 3.00 Lynas Rare Earths 0 2 0 0 2.00

Pan American Silver presently has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 63.46%. Given Pan American Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pan American Silver is more favorable than Lynas Rare Earths.

Summary

Pan American Silver beats Lynas Rare Earths on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

