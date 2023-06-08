Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Stock Price Down 2%

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$20.41 and last traded at C$20.48. Approximately 523,616 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 921,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.90.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Pan American Silver from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.99. The stock has a market cap of C$7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

