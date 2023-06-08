Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 16,042 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,423,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,042 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Pathstone Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned 0.59% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $47,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 65,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.87. 52,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,456. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $35.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

