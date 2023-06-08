Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $31,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.03. 335,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,521. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $160.99. The stock has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.27.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.