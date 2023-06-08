Pathstone Family Office LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Pathstone Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 413,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,541 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,056,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,757,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,629 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,016 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $324,358,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,052,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,574,000 after buying an additional 280,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,811,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,860,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,815,422. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.25. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

