Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $14.68 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628,577 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $139.24. 796,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,838. The company has a market cap of $101.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.11. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

