Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $20.03 Million Stake in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending were worth $20,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGBD. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 886,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 293,772 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 103.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 103,933 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $1,458,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 263,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 78,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $1,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Up 0.1 %

CGBD stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.74. The stock had a trading volume of 43,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,894. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $748.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.64.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 43.60% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan bought 3,900 shares of Carlyle Secured Lending stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $52,221.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,641.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 6,814 shares of company stock valued at $91,928 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

