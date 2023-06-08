Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $26.75 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 263.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $26,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $240.22. 48,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,504. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $259.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

