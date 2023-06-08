Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 15,245 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,220 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.4% of Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $84,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

TJX traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $77.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,062,843. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.62. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.