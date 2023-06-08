Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 4,370 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,012,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.8% of Pathstone Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned 0.73% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $175,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $195.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $197.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.82 and a 200-day moving average of $183.73.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

