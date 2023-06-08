Pathstone Family Office LLC Sells 918 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Silicon Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.0% of Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned 1.37% of Silicon Laboratories worth $59,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 78,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 20,610 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 257.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 35,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.62. The stock had a trading volume of 119,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,781. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.66. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $194.68.

In related news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $112,140.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $951,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.00.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

