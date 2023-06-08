Pathstone Family Office LLC Trims Holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,502 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned 3.17% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $17,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 78,903 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 725,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares CMBS ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.17. 26,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,612. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average of $46.44. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $49.40.

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

