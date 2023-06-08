Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 463,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Patterson Companies worth $12,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 759,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,455,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,789,000 after purchasing an additional 306,036 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Patterson Companies by 399.3% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Shares of PDCO stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.26. The stock had a trading volume of 199,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,822. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.71. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $31.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

