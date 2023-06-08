Paul Lundstrom Sells 45,445 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 45,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $1,204,746.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 540,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,317,891.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
- On Friday, June 2nd, Paul Lundstrom sold 12,503 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $325,953.21.
Flex Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.39. 3,060,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,831,634. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.58. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Flex
Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.
