Paul Lundstrom Sells 45,445 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 45,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $1,204,746.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 540,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,317,891.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Lundstrom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Paul Lundstrom sold 12,503 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $325,953.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.39. 3,060,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,831,634. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.58. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Flex by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,727,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,841,000 after buying an additional 916,299 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Flex by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,086,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,080,000 after buying an additional 65,527 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Flex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 10,785,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,446,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Flex by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741,044 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

