Paul Mahon Sells 62,325 Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Stock

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.37, for a total transaction of C$2,391,204.58.

GWO stock opened at C$38.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a current ratio of 42.86 and a quick ratio of 22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 1 year low of C$27.99 and a 1 year high of C$39.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GWO shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.38.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

