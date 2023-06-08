Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EIDO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 1st quarter worth $852,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,040,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 25,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EIDO traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.41. The company had a trading volume of 110,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,985. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.80. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $24.88.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

