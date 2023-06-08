Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys 17,595 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,595 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,610,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,926 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,250,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,857,000 after acquiring an additional 555,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,737,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,940,000 after acquiring an additional 469,010 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,366,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 557,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,582,000 after purchasing an additional 347,936 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.70. The stock had a trading volume of 650,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,607. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $43.65 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.48 and its 200 day moving average is $57.04.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

