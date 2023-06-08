Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys 90,835 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 517.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,397 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,835 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOD. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 841,600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,548 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 47,524 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 376.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 121,465 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 95,963 shares during the period. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.83.

Vodafone Group Public stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,554,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,987,339. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.4882 dividend. This is a boost from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

