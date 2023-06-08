Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $1.70 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $40.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,532,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,897,815. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.81. The stock has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

