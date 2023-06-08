Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $770,000 Stock Position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,110 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASA. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of ASA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.89. 19,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,353. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $18.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.51.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

