Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases New Shares in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 847.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Stock Performance

NYSE DVA traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.10. 102,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,309. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00.

Insider Activity

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $248,842.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $248,842.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $209,190.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,146. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

About DaVita

(Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.