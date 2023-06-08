Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 10,515 Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,515 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.14% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 229,302.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,536,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,329 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,932,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 1,794.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 979,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,377,000 after buying an additional 928,075 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,367,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after buying an additional 115,668 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA SIL traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $27.73. 149,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,979. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.04. The company has a market cap of $937.00 million, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.98. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

