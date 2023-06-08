Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 20,750 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,880 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,750 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Insider Transactions at Alliance Resource Partners

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, insider Joseph W. Craft III bought 100,000 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,582,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,637,420.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Down 0.8 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.91. The stock had a trading volume of 90,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,239. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.35. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $662.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.30 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 47.36% and a net margin of 28.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.63%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Alliance Resource Partners Profile

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

