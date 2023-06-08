Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 21,650 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its stake in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,650 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of SLR Investment worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLRC. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 19.3% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,362,000 after buying an additional 306,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 70.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 195,228 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 42.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 96,666 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 454,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,320,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 133.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 48,259 shares during the period. 33.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SLR Investment

In other news, insider Shiraz Kajee purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $101,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,775. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Stock Down 0.1 %

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $14.57. The company had a trading volume of 101,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,530. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.94 million, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.13. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 364.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SLRC. Compass Point reduced their price objective on SLR Investment from $15.75 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SLR Investment from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SLR Investment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

SLR Investment Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments.

