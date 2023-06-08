Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Shares Up 0.8%

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.52. 35,417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 177,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $81.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 24.45%.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0135 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Permianville Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Permianville Royalty Trust by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the period.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

