PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Trading Down 1.1%

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 42 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 43 ($0.53). Approximately 488,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,264,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.50 ($0.54).

PetroTal Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 45.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of £353.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.08 and a beta of 2.05.

PetroTal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. PetroTal’s dividend payout ratio is 3,846.15%.

About PetroTal

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the Marañón Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

