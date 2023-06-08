Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,237,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $63,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after buying an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,483,000 after buying an additional 4,112,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4,914.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,311,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,634,000 after buying an additional 3,245,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

Pfizer Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.98. 2,750,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,897,793. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $220.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

