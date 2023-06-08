Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.10-6.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26. Philip Morris International also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.42-1.47 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.7 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $92.25 on Thursday. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.72 and a 200 day moving average of $98.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

