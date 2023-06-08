PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PCQ)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

PCQ opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

