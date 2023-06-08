PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE PTY opened at $13.44 on Thursday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTY. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

