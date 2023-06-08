Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 12,136 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,136 shares during the quarter. Planet Fitness accounts for about 0.6% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Planet Fitness worth $15,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 23.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLNT. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Shares of PLNT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.38. 293,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,140. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.03 and a 200-day moving average of $76.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $222.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

