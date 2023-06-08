Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Buys 642,420 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,336,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 642,420 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 4.5% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $116,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $2.13 on Thursday, hitting $64.93. The stock had a trading volume of 14,634,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,571,289. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $74.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.22. The stock has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,193,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,193,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,000 shares of company stock worth $5,170,320 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

