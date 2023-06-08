Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 875,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 43,983 shares during the period. General Electric makes up approximately 2.8% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of General Electric worth $73,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1,592.4% during the fourth quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,307,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,553,000 after buying an additional 1,230,210 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 7,640.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 1,168,291 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in General Electric by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,777,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,496,000 after purchasing an additional 853,292 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,295,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $192,355,000 after buying an additional 663,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,330,997,000 after buying an additional 625,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

GE traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,413,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,120,353. The company has a market cap of $116.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $107.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.67 and a 200-day moving average of $89.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.87.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Further Reading

