Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Block were worth $13,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,821,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,480,000 after purchasing an additional 115,840 shares in the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,615,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Block by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,968,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,945,000 after buying an additional 97,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Block by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Activity at Block

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,232,290.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $30,374,290.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,232,290.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $30,374,290.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at $4,438,441.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,615 shares of company stock worth $17,618,575 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.40. 3,588,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,977,784. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.98. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $93.19. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.48 and a beta of 2.33.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.88.

Block Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.