Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Invests $48.79 Million in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 907,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,792,000. Scorpio Tankers makes up 1.9% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.55% of Scorpio Tankers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,961 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.80. 581,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,768. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $64.20.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.39. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $377.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.33%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Articles

