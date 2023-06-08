Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 180,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,451,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 15,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

KWEB traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.96. 8,200,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,768,980. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.95. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $36.19.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

