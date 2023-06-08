Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 247,778 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,778 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Immunovant worth $7,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Immunovant by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Immunovant by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Immunovant by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Immunovant by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. 32.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMVT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.24. 170,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,694. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity at Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $51,841.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,814.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $51,841.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,814.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $52,269.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,384,018.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,871 shares of company stock valued at $135,979 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on IMVT. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Immunovant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.77.

Immunovant Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

