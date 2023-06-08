Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 67,838 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 67,838 shares during the period. JD.com accounts for about 1.1% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $28,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,397,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,480,169. The firm has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.59. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.57 and a 1 year high of $68.29.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. JD.com had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $42.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.18 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JD shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JD.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays cut their target price on JD.com from $74.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

