Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Takes $1.27 Million Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 7.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,318,000 after acquiring an additional 20,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 386,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,417,000 after acquiring an additional 52,572 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of BKI stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.34. 119,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,438. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $68.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.63.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

