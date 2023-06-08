Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,735,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,133 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Iris Energy were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IREN. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Iris Energy by 234.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Iris Energy by 548.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 127,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Iris Energy by 230.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 14.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Iris Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ IREN traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $3.61. 474,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,314. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66. Iris Energy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Iris Energy
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iris Energy (IREN)
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
- 6 Best Online and Direct Marketing Retail Stocks to Invest in
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IREN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.