Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,735,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,133 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Iris Energy were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IREN. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Iris Energy by 234.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Iris Energy by 548.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 127,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Iris Energy by 230.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 14.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IREN traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $3.61. 474,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,314. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66. Iris Energy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94.

Several analysts have commented on IREN shares. Compass Point raised their price objective on Iris Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright raised Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Iris Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Iris Energy from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.70.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

