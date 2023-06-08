Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) shares rose 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €55.34 ($59.51) and last traded at €55.20 ($59.35). Approximately 819,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 502,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at €54.16 ($58.24).

PAH3 has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group set a €66.00 ($70.97) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays set a €58.00 ($62.37) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €97.00 ($104.30) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €52.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of €54.03.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

